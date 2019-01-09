ELKO – The Western Folklife Center will host a Cowboy Poetry Gathering Volunteer Chili Feed and Training Night at 6 p.m. Jan. 15.
Come on down to the G Three Bar Theater, 501 Railroad St., and learn about volunteering for the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Sign-ups are available for unfilled positions -- you can register to vounteer any time on the Western Folklife Center website -- and the lead volunteers for all positions as well as Western Folklife Staff will be on hand.
Volunteer participation will ensure this Gathering anniversary is a success.
The 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 2 at multiple venues in Elko. Events, times and costs vary; visit www.nationalcowboypoetry.org for information.
The Gathering starts off with gear-making workshops.
The first evening performance, “Anchoring the Tradition,” is scheduled at 7 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater, followed with evening shows Tuesday and Wednesday nights, then a full daily schedule Thursday through Saturday featuring nine stages in four venues and more than 45 performers.
A new exhibition in the Wiegand Gallery and the annual Elko County Student Art exhibition will be open during the Gathering.
“Portraits of the Gathering: Faces and Voices of Cowboy Poetry” will be in the Wiegand Gallery. Elko storefronts: a photographic exhibition of individuals who have brought heart and soul to our community through their poetry, story, song and artistry; and I’ve Got Spurs, an exhibition of handcrafted pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s collection, will be displayed alongside other contemporary and historic examples.
The Elko County Student Art Exhibition will be set up in the Pioneer Building Elevator Lobby and the G Three Bar Theater. Enjoy the creativity of students throughout Elko County in this photography and mixed media presentation with the theme “Pictures from Poem.” The exhibit is funded by the Nevada Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Barrick, NV Energy Foundation, Newmont Mining Corp. and Western Folklife Center stakeholders.
