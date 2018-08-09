Chilton Centennial Tower pin on sale at chamber, museum

ELKO – Looking for a souvenir that represents Elko past and present? Visit the Elko Area Chamber or the Northeastern Nevada Museum and pick up a Chilton Centennial Tower pin.
The Centennial pin comes with a brief history of Project LifeSaver and Mark Chilton, for whom the tower is named, and offers tourists something to take home that is uniquely Elko, said Reece and Tami Keener, owners of Print N Copy.
“It’s a good way for people to remember Elko with something that is actually branded with the Elko name,” said Reece Keener, “now that the Centennial tower is the central focus of downtown.”
The pin and card sets were donated to the chamber and the museum by Print N Copy, with all proceeds collected from the sale of the pins belonging to the two tourist locations, said Tami Keener. Each pin sells for $3.95.
The card was designed by Print N Copy graphic designer Janel Thomas, who has won first and third place at national design competitions, Tami Keener added.
Billie Crapo, chamber chief executive officer, and Lauren Roovaart, museum executive director, both thanked Print N Copy for their contributions to their organizations and the community, each expressing excitement to sell something that is labeled with Elko’s name.
“People who always come to the museum gift shop are always looking for an Elko-centric memento,” Roovaart said.
Crapo agreed with Roovaart, adding that the pin would also spread Elko’s name beyond the state and region.
“For us to be able to sell these gets Elko out into the country, and we have lots of visitors from different countries always looking for something that says Elko,” Crapo said. “I think it will be awesome that maybe we’ll have our name overseas.”
Reece Keener, who served on the Centennial Committee, is currently a city councilman and is running for mayor in November, said the Centennial tower was designed and built not only to celebrate Elko’s 100th anniversary, but also to give tourists a sight to photograph that specifically identified Elko.
“With this, there’s no mistaking where the tower is at,” Keener said.
