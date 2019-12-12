Choraliers Christmas concert Dec. 16

ELKO -- The Elko High School Choral Music Department will present their annual holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Elko Convention Center. Admission is free.

The Choraliers are under the direction of Karen Rogers, director of choirs at Elko High School.

The concert will feature the chorus/advanced choir and the Choraliers. Many holiday favorites will be included in the program, as well as some new renditions of traditional holiday and Christmas standards.

The Choraliers will begin preparations for their trip to Hawaii following the winter break. The Choraliers will compete in a national choral competition in Honolulu, Hawaii in March 2020. They have also been invited to sing on the USS Missouri Battleship Memorial in Pearl Harbor, where they will perform a patriotic program that will conclude with the Nevada state song, “Home Means Nevada.”

