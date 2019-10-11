ELKO – The community is invited to dance or run for the Elko High School Choraliers in the next two weeks.
Sing Swing Celebrity Dance Spectacular starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Elko High School Centennial Gym and is modeled after the television show “Dancing with the Stars.”
Six Choraliers are paired with six local celebrities: Adobe Middle School Principal Cody Krenka; Elko Police Detective Josh Morrel; Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr; Sandy from Ruby Radio; Molly Popp from Any Day Dental; and Bubbles the Clown.
Each duo will perform before the audience and vote for the best dance by filling a bucket with money.
Tickets are $5 per person at the door, with VIP tables for eight offered at $200 per group. Food and beverages will be available.
On Oct. 19, the Choraliers will host a Hawaiian Homecoming 5K starting in front of Centennial Gym. Costumes are encouraged.
Cost is $30 per individual or $100 for a family of four. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the first 50 to register receive a free t-shirt.
The events raise money for the Choraliers’ spring trip to Honolulu, Hawaii, where they will attend the Worldstrides Onstage Choral Festival, perform on the USS Missouri at Pearl Harbor and tour Oahu.
For more information on the events, contact Director of Choirs Karen Rogers at 775-340-5757.
