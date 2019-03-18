ELKO -- Fifteen Elko High School Choraliers have been selected to the 2019 Nevada All State Choir to be held April 4-6 in Las Vegas.
The students auditioned in early January and were selected to participate in the choir. One student, senior Peter Neff, will be participating for the fourth consecutive year.
The entire Choraliers choir, comprised of 65 students, will be traveling to Hollywood, California the end of March for a National Choral competition.
The Choraliers return to competition this spring, after taking last years competition season off, to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. They will be competing in four different choral divisions, men's choir, women's choir, concert choir and show choir, while at the Hollywood competition.
