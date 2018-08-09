ELKO – Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs has announced its hunt participants for 2018, celebrating the organization’s 10th anniversary.
The upcoming hunt commences in Elko on Aug. 22. Selected from this year’s pool of applicants are Tony Sosby from Paris, Kentucky and Elko resident Lizzy Pritchett.
The annual hunt provides an opportunity for individuals utilizing wheelchairs to embark on a fun-filled big game hunt and outdoor adventure. Replete with camping, fishing and educational activities, the event focuses on bringing participants together to overcome personal adversity and relish in individual accomplishments.
“I’ve always enjoyed shooting (a lot of my family hunts) so I’m super stoked to be able to get out and join them this year with the guys from Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs,” said Pritchett. “I couldn’t be more thankful for this opportunity.”
Sosby and Pritchett’s compelling and inspirational stories can be found at: NevadaOutdoorsmen.org.
NOW is committed to encouraging individuals to overcome their personal adversity, embrace nature and take on new challenges and adventures.
January through April of each year, the organization accepts applications from individuals across the nation for the August hunt.
The number selected is largely limited to the number of big game tags donated to the organization or that it is able to procure.
Tag donations from Nevada land-owners are sought. Land-owners may apply to the Nevada Department of Wildlife for the issuance of deer or antelope tags for compensation for damage caused by these animals. Additionally, special elk incentive tags are available.
All big game tags can in turn be donated to NOW.
“We would love to be able to select more deserving participants each year,” said Matt Murray, NOW president. “We simply can’t afford to purchase more big game tags. If you are a Nevada land-owner with access to damage compensation or incentive tags, please consider donating them to our 2019 hunt. It would be greatly appreciated.”
For more information about Nevada Outdoorsmen in Wheelchairs or how you can help, visit NevadaOutdoorsmen.org or call Murray at 397-3340.
