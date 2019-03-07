ELKO – Chris Janson will perform live in Elko at this year’s Country Under the Stars.
Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko will present the fifth annual Country Under the Stars Concert June 6 at the Elko County Fairgrounds.
Janson is a platinum-selling, “high-octane” entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. He also is the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry.
His second album, “Everybody,” produced his second No.1 hit single, “Fix a Drink,” the chart-topping follow-up to his No.1 debut smash and summer anthem, “Buy Me a Boat.”
His CMA-nominated song “Drunk Girl” won Music Row Song of the Year and has been called “the most important song to come out of Nashville in years.”
He closed out the 53rd ACM Awards with what Rolling Stone called a “must-see performance.” Janson continues to sell out shows on his headlining “Waitin’ on 5 Tour,” and has been announced as direct support for Chris Young’s “Raised on Country Tour.”
Opening the event at the fairgrounds is Troy Bullock with his hit song, “Country Go Round.” Bullock just released his new song, “Junior and Waylon,” and it is making waves in Nashville.
The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m. The after hour party with live music, dancing and drinks starts immediately after the concert.
Tickets start at $35. Front of stage and box seat upgrades are available with a limited amount to be sold. Tickets are available today at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko or online at countryunderthestarselko.com.
