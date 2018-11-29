ELKO -- Bristlecone Audubon Chapter is sponsoring the local Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 15, and participants are needed.
The National Audubon Society has been holding this citizen-science program since 1900. Data from all the historic counts are available on their web page, nationalaudubon.org.
The Elko Count was first held in 1988 when only 42 species were seen by 13 counters. Last year there were 23 bird watchers who saw 69 species of birds. The highest count was in 2014 when 85 species were counted by 20 participants.
A total of 135 species have been seen over the past 30 years. There are 14 species that have been seen every one of those years: Canada goose, mallard, bald eagle, sharp-shinned hawk, rock dove (feral pigeon), northern flicker, black-billed magpie, common raven, European starling, white-crowned sparrow, dark-eyed junco, house finch, American goldfinch, and House sparrow.
The Elko Count is centered at a point located on Jiggs Highway about 3 miles from the junction with Lamoille Highway. This allows the 15-mile diameter circle to include multiple habitats including portions of the older sections of Elko, Lamoille Summit, Spring Creek trailer and Spring Creek housing sections. It also includes some water habitats along the Humboldt River, Spring Creek Marina and South Fork Reservoir.
The circle is divided into 18 segments. Volunteers are assigned specific segments of the circle. The bird watchers record all the birds they see or hear in their segment. It typically takes four hours for participants to thoroughly cover their segment.
There is a potluck held at the end of the day where all the data from the day is entered into a spreadsheet and preliminary totals are calculated.
If you are interested in participating in this fun and educational citizen-science event contact Lois Ports at 775-753-2569 or bristleconeaudubon@gmail.com before Dec. 13.
Birders of all levels from new to expert are welcome to join the group. New birders can learn about birds from the more experienced birders in their group.
