ELKO – Drizzly rain and snow showers will make way for a heavier snowfall by Christmas Eve, if National Weather Service predictions hold out through the weekend.
Temperatures will be warm enough through Sunday to prevent much accumulation as northeastern Nevada receives up to an inch and a half of snow.
“A more impactful storm system is expected to occur Monday into Christmas morning,” stated the weather service. “Computer models are coming into better agreement and indicate 2 to 4 inches of snow in many valley locations across central and northeastern Nevada. Mountain areas could see up to a foot of snow accumulation before the storm exits the region late Tuesday or Wednesday.”
The heaviest snow should arrive Monday afternoon into Christmas morning.
The chance of precipitation ranges from 20 percent Saturday night to 30 percent Sunday to 40 percent Sunday night and 50 percent Monday.
Temperatures that have been running up to 10 degrees above normal this past week will drop below normal after Christmas as the chance of snow showers lingers through Thursday. Highs Wednesday through Friday are expected to be below freezing.
Call 511 or check nvroads.com for the latest travel advisories.
