ELKO — Dancing, fun and games entertained crowds at the annual Cinco de Mayo parade and festivities on Saturday.

Several grand marshals were selected this year by Club Mexicano of Noreste de Nevada.

Selected for all of their hard work in past Cinco de Mayo celebrations for Club Mexicano, they represented all of the amazing group of women at the parade.

The women selected are Sandra Puentes, Carmela Uribe, Celsa Sandoval, Eva Marin, Ma de Jesus Rodrigues, Gabriela Medrano, Martha Medrano Luna, Juventina Imats and Socorro Solis.

