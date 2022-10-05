Cioppino Feed & Auction set for Nov. 5

ELKO – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko and the Elko Federal Credit Union invite the community to attend the 6th annual Al Bernarda Cioppino Feed & Auction on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Elko Conference Center.

The event will include a tasty Italian feast and Cioppino from Luciano’s, delicious drinks donated by Blach Distributing and Khoury’s Market, an array of games and contests, and live and silent auctions.

The Rat Pack Is Back of the Tuscany Suites & Casino Las Vegas, a world-class tribute to Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., and Dean Martin, will be performing live with their seven-piece big band.

Al Bernarda is honored this night, and always, as the founder of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko. Al was a member of the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach, California when he was a boy. During his time at the Club he met many friends and in his last year there, they won the State Boys Club Basketball Championship, beating Oakland.

Al moved to Elko in 1990 and saw the huge need for a place for kids to grow and learn. He gathered the first town hall meeting in January of 1997 to present his vision for a Club to the community. Fast forward to November 2022, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko continues to grow and support the families in the community with facilities now in Wells and soon-to-be in Spring Creek.

Contact the Boys and Girls Clubs at 775-738-2759 to reserve a table ($1,500) or tickets ($150) for the Club’s most entertaining dinner event. Seating is going fast!