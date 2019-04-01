Communities In Schools of Nevada announces Tami Hance-Lehr as the new chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Communities In Schools is the nation’s leading and most effective dropout prevention and intervention organization. Since joining the Nevada office in September 2017 as Director of Resource Development, and now CEO, Hance-Lehr brings unparalleled expertise and passion to the position.
“Tami has a proven track record including interim CEO at CIS, as the CIS Resource Development Director, and a successful 26-year career in the private sector. I am confident that Tami will build upon our momentum, execute our vision and guide us into the next stage of growth; all to positively impact children, families, and the communities we serve,” Robert Glaser, CIS of Nevada Board Chair.
Prior to joining CIS, Hance-Lehr was the leading vice president of Destinations by Design, the largest and foremost special event company in Las Vegas. Her passion for giving back to the community began long before her role at CIS. Previously, she was president of Nevada Women’s Philanthropy, and a board member of Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. She was awarded a leadership badge by the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada in 2016, currently serves on the board of directors for Nevada Community Foundation, and is a member of the Chairman’s Club of Las Vegas Hospitality Association.
Hance-Lehr earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with an emphasis in Communication Studies, at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. A Nevada resident for over 35 years, she brings 26 years of leadership, problem-solving, relationship building, and sales skills to the position of CEO.
CIS of Nevada operates three affiliates throughout the state, CIS of Northeastern Nevada, CIS of Southern Nevada and CIS of Western Nevada.
For more information about CIS of Nevada, visit www.cisnevada.org.
