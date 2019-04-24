City earmarks $10,000 for mural project

ELKO – Last autumn Art Spot Reno came to town and created a memorable mural on the side of Ogi Deli. Now, thanks to a $10,000 pledge from Elko City Council and upwards of $72,000 in other donations, 26 new murals will be completed in September during the Elko Mural Expo.
“I think the entire community needs to thank Eric and Geralda,” said City of Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board chair Catherine Wines. “I feel like I need to pinch myself. They just sent an email and said, ‘Can we do this in your town?’”
That email is what brought about the trial mural at Ogi Deli.
Eric Brooks and Geralda Miller are the creative forces behind Art Spot Reno, a nonprofit organization. Their mission involves bettering their own community through the arts. They held the Reno Mural Expo in 2017 and brought in artists to transform 31 vacant walls and alleyways into an outdoor urban gallery accessible to all.
That event was so successful they decided to break into rural Nevada with the idea and chose Elko as their first non-urban canvas.
Miller and Brooks presented a video to city council on April 23 highlighting their first mural event in Reno.
“We are excited to have been working with the Elko City Arts and Culture Advisory Board for a year and three weeks now to get things all together,” said Brooks. “We have spent an amazing two days meeting community members, sponsors, possible sponsors and building owners.”
The outdoor, walkable gallery will start at the Thunderbird Motel and wind its way through downtown, eventually ending at Ruby Mountain Pawn.
“We want to strengthen downtown and help create civic pride,” Brooks said.
According to Brooks, the impact of the event will last much longer than the four-day expo.
“It’s a magnet once these murals start up,” Brooks said.
The entire council approved the financial request of $10,000 from Art Spot Reno except for Bill Hance. Hance recused himself because he owns a business that is sponsoring one of the murals.
“I think this amount they are asking for from us seems like an appropriate amount, “ said Councilwoman Mandy Simons.
“I think this is great and exciting and I appreciate all of the work you guys have done,” said Councilman Robert Schmidtlein.
“Being here today and yesterday I know I am more excited because of the reception we have received, including the mayor,” said Miller. “They realize how this can contribute to the revitalization of downtown, hugely. Our budget is a little over $80,000. “We are bringing in a Basque artist from Bilbao, Spain, Sebastian Velasco. This is huge.”
The expo will take place Sept. 26-29.
“We have quite a few of the businesses confirmed,” Miller said. “Stockmen's is going to be a large one. Living Stones Church is very excited. Roy’s Grocery is also excited and confirmed.”
Businesses will be paired up with an artist and the two can come up with a theme for the mural.
Brooks was a little unsure about how the idea of a mural festival would be interpreted by Elkoans. He thought it might take a couple of meetings to hammer out the details and sell the whole idea.
“We thought that explaining the bigger picture might be difficult,” he said. “Overwhelmingly, everyone we talked to understood it right away.”
Right off the bat people are seeing how a mural like the one on Ogi Deli can change the look of downtown and improve the economy.
“I think that many of the businesses here are ready and eager for revitalization,” Miller said. “Because they want that so badly here they are open to the two of us who want to bring some beauty to the downtown area.”
Miller said they had heard about the struggles with Elko’s downtown and the desire to bring more life and revenue to the area.
“This is the perfect timing for this,” Brooks said.
Miller talked about how the mural project in Reno has evolved into an art destination of its own. She and others lead docent tours that have become quite popular.
While the murals and the artists painting them will be the main focus of the event, other activities will take place, including an artist welcome party, a musical presentation by Spike McQuire, a film screening and a final party. A digital mapping display will be going on at night during the event.
A number of professional muralists are coming to complete the works. However, Brooks and Miller have reached out to Owyhee students who will be painting indigenous words and sayings.
Diversity is a big part of Art Spot Reno’s mission. They would also like to see other cultures and artists in the community getting involved.
