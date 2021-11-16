CJ Hadley receives lifetime Will Rogers award

Range magazine editor Caroline Joy Hadley (CJ to those who know and love her) was honored with a “Lifetime Achievement Award” by the Will Rogers Medallion Awards (WRMA) committee at their annual banquet in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 23, 2021, for her three-plus decades of superlative work portraying “The Cowboy Spirit on America’s Outback.”

Hadley began publishing Range in 1991 and served as publisher and editor of the magazine itself as well as numerous books about ranching and the popular Real Buckaroo calendars. Having been graced with many Will Rogers Gold Medallions in years past, she easily qualified for the award and became its first honoree.

WRMA explains:

"The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes authors, publishers and illustrators who have made significant contributions to Western Literature and Media throughout their careers. To be eligible, recipients must have received at least one Will Rogers Medallion in three different years; demonstrated a consistently high level of excellence in publications and/or media; and diligently combined entertainment with an understanding of the history, traditions and values of the American West.

Additionally, recipients must have shown enduring respect for the West's history, values and traditions as Will Rogers himself demonstrated through written, visual, and recorded media over his lifetime. His career serves as the standard by which all Lifetime Achieve¬ment Award recipients are judged for their contributions to the ongoing legacy of the American West."

