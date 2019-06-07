{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Unseasonably cold temperatures and wind did not diminish the joy of graduation for seniors in outdoor ceremonies in Spring Creek and Elko on Friday.

Seniors at Spring Creek High School in the late afternoon and Elko High School in the evening received their diplomas as family and friends bundled in blankets and windbreakers cheered their accomplishment.

Graduates at Spring Creek were reminded of their journey from freshmen to seniors and told to get ready for adulthood by senior class president Aintzane Alt and student body president Dionne Stanfill.

“We’re brain over brawn. The future is literally in our hands,” Alt said. “We’re all equipped to keep the promises we made on our scholarship applications.”

Stanfill said the most “valuable lesson“ she learned in high school was from her classmates, thanking many students for “sharing your passions with the world.”

“The most valuable lesson I learned was taught by all of you,” Stanfill said, “The most important to remember is to have passion. Passion is loud and passion is contagious.”

Keynote speaker SCHS alumni Bryce Saddoris from the class of 2006 offered 10 pieces of advice he learned “from some of the most successful people in the Armed Forces, academia, sports arena and corporate America.”

“Don’t be afraid to pave the way, get out of your element,” Saddoris said. “Go down the path that may not be the easiest.

“Hard work pays off,” Saddoris said. “It’s relevant in school, athletics relationships, everywhere. It’s in every aspect of your life. If you work hard, it pays off.”

“I’m here to tell you I’m a walking example. I was never the most athletic, strongest or fastest, but no one worked harder than me,” Saddoris said.

Speaking at Elko High School senior class president Olivia Rice and Madison Nelson said they was looking forward to seeing what life had in store for their classmates.

“I can’t begin to express how proud I am of all of us for making it through high school,” Rice said. “I am so excited to see what kinds of things we will accomplish in the coming years.”

“There’s so much out there for us, we just have to look for it,” Nelson said.

About 600 seniors graduated throughout the Elko County School District on June 7.

