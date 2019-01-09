ELKO – Elko County Library is offering a new program for adults. Grab a buddy, some popcorn and a comfy chair and get ready to “lock it up” (let the cameras roll) as classic film takes you through an otherwise uneventful Monday evening.
“I kind of see the film club as sort of branching off of our book club where selections are actually chosen by members,” reference librarian Patrick Dunn said.
For the first showing Dunn chose the film due to the fact that the club is in its infancy. Attendees of the first meeting watched “Fahrenheit 451,” a movie based on a 1953 novel by Ray Bradbury of the same name.
“The film is about how people kind of reject books over time,” Dunn said. “It seemed to be an appropriate choice for the library.”
The film made in 1966 portrays a society where people are “fed” information by their television “families.” Some people ingest pills to help them get through their mundane days. Guy Montag plays a “fireman” whose job is to follow government direction to burn books, which are illegal and viewed as “troublesome” because they cause people to think.
His position takes a turn when he begins to read some of the material he is ordered to destroy. He is further troubled when he and the other firemen watch an avid reader and thinker kill herself as they discover and char her vast library.
“I chose the term 'classic' to suggest older movies,” Dunn said. “As it grows we can certainly branch off. We are limited by the movie licensing that we are a part of because we are making public showings of these. If we get a continuing group of people who show up they can make selections. Then we can just buy one.”
Because of the licensing issue the library cannot do a lot of advertising. The movies will be shown the last Monday of the month starting at 5:30 p.m. The best way to find out what film is playing is to call the library or visit the website. One neat thing about the program is that it is completely free.
“What is good about these types of things when you are a regular member you can be exposed to things you might not have thought of before. There is a beautiful musical score [in Fahrenheit 451].”
Discussion is encouraged after each film. Viewers can share ideas and their understanding of the plot. By 8 p.m., “it’s a wrap” when the library closes its doors.
