Elko and Spring Creek are joining forces for the 20th annual Clean Up Green Up: Take Pride in Your Community on April 22.

The anniversary marks two decades of the event that has collected approximately 7,201 tons of waste, averaging 424 tons per year to clean up public spaces.

According Adeline Thibault, City of Elko environmental coordinator, that’s equal to the weight of 1,440 elephants, 600 school buses 72 blue whales.

“We have also planted numerous trees and helped with many projects in our community,” Thibault said.

Volunteers – individuals, families or organizations – may sign up on the City’s website for teams to join the event. Lunch will be provided.

This year’s sponsors include Carter Engineering, the Downtown Business Association, Elko Area Chamber of Commerce, Elko Sanitation, Full Range Physical Therapy, Kinross-Bald Mountain, Komatsu, Las Brisas, Nevada Bank and Trust, NewFields, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Nevada Gold Mines, RAM Enterprises, Robert Howard Construction, Elko Lion's Club, Century 21, Money in a Minute, Carrie Rowley of Carrie's Critter Care, 2 Wild Poppies, Nevada Plants, Living Stones Church, Summit Engineering and Spring Creek High School.

To learn more or register for the event, visit the City's website at this link, call the City at 775-777-7210 or Spring Creek Association at 775-753-6295.