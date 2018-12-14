ELKO – “Home on the Range” is the unofficial theme song for most of the rural West. In northeastern Nevada the countryside where “the deer and the antelope play” is only a few miles from our front doors. But things can get a little hairy when we enter the animal kingdom. And, sometimes, the wild and woolly even come to town.
Joe Doucette, conservation educator at the Nevada Department of Wildlife, remembers a number of encounters he and his colleagues have had.
“Tom Donham is our regional supervisor for the game division.” Doucette said. “He was stationed down in Tonopah for awhile.” Doucette described how one day Donham got a call from an area resident saying a bobcat was in his cathouse.
“Of course when you live in Nevada and you hear “cathouse” you go, what’s that?”
It turns out the bobcat was in a trailer that housed a number of domestic cats. The problem was multiplied by the fact that the owners needed to feed the domestic cats and the bobcat had already eaten a few of them.
“So Tom went down with a cat stick,” Doucette said. “He told the owner to close the door, but if you hear me yelling, open it up to let me out.”
Donham caught the cat around the neck but it dug into the carpet.
“He got the cat lose and the cat did about two or three laps on the wall with him holding the stick.”
The property owners were outside watching in awe through the window. The good news is that Donahm was able to put the cat in a crate and released it back into the wild.
“He took it out and released it far, far away.”
Doucette once experienced a badger standoff when he was near Deeth videotaping a falcon nest.
“I had a two-mile hike back to my truck when a badger popped out of a hole about 15 feet in front of me.”
Doucette is sure the badger was a female with young in the den.
“It would not let me do anything,” Doucette said. “I couldn’t go forwards, backwards or sideways. This went on for about 10 or 15 minutes.”
Doucette used his tripod to try to ward it off, but to no avail. Finally, he took his Stanley thermos and threw it. The badger backed off enough and Doucette was able to get away.
“Pound for pound they are probably the toughest animals out there,” he said.
Elko resident Lois Ports recounted an incident with a badger in the tree streets. The animal had crawled into the basement stairwell and refused to leave. Ports called NDOW to come trap the beast.
Reece and Tami Keener, owners of PNCC on Silver Street, have had a few unwanted friends visiting their flowerbeds. This year a porcupine had to be removed and a few years before that they found a yellow-bellied marmot casually enjoying a flower snack.
According to Doucette, close encounters of the feathered kind also occur.
“We had a golden eagle go through the window of a semi about six years ago,” Doucette said. “They eat road kill and gorge themselves so that they can’t fly well.”
This eagle managed to make it off the ground high enough to collide with the windshield of a semi going about 75 mph.
“It put a three-foot hole through the windshield,” he said. “The driver tandem team from Florida pulled over and about the time they got stopped the eagle woke up and was not happy.”
The Floridians bailed out and called Nevada Highway Patrol. The bird would not come out of the cab so NHP called biologist Pete Bradley at NDOW. Bradley took the bird to Jo Dean who, at the time, was a local raptor rehabilitator.
“The eagle had a golf ball sized lump on its head. It survived and six months later she and I took it up to Angel Lake where there is a great updraft. We released it and it took off just fine,” Doucette said.
He said the story made national news and that a French news outlet even called him about the bird’s amazing survival.
“Pete also told me a story once about a great horned owl and a golden eagle. One of the few natural enemies to the great horned owl is a golden eagle. He came across a golden eagle on the ground with a great-horned owl on him with its talons holding onto the eagle,” Doucette said.
The eagle had attacked the owl and, in a wrestling hold, the birds hung onto each other for about 10 minutes. When they both realized a human was watching them they probably decided that was a greater threat and took off in different directions.
Doucette said the agency mostly gets calls about deer, skunks, badgers and coyotes. On occasion they receive a call concerning a mountain lion. NDOW rarely receives calls about snakes.
In 2002, NDOW and number of volunteers had to capture and release about 50 deer that were hanging out in Lamoille Grove.
They used a drop net to trap a most of them. The deer had to be immediately subdued, blindfolded and taken away. Some returned.
The deer became a problem because people were feeding them. There were instances where deer would come after people who got out of their car without food and were attacked.
“It is illegal to feed big game animals,” Doucette said.
He also mentioned that feeding wildlife — especially ruminants — could lead to their demise.
When chicks fledge, people find them on the ground and think they need help. Doucette advised that the parents are probably nearby watching their young. Sooner or later the teenage bird will likely make it back to a higher level if left alone.
When it comes to problems between animals and humans Doucette mentioned that the moral of the story is to let animals be.
“Most animals don’t like people.”
