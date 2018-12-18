ELKO -- December 8 marked another Snowflake Festival for the people of Elko County.
The Snowflake Festival is a great event for businesses and organizations to get their name out and for people to come and have a fun time.
Visitors traveled from booth to booth to see each one in turn and find out what it had to offer. In one corner was the Clover Point 4-H Club’s booth: a “Reindeer Food” making station and raffle. The table was spread with oats and various treats for children to put together “Reindeer Food” to sprinkle on their lawn for Santa’s reindeer on Christmas Eve (or to eat for themselves).
The other table displayed the raffle prizes: two giant stockings filled with gift cards, toys and more.
Clover Point members running the booth called out to the passersby, “Would your kids like to make reindeer food?” or “Would you like to buy a raffle ticket?”
The Snowflake Festival is a big deal for Clover Point. The Fest is one of the club’s biggest community events of the year and it takes lots of preparation to accomplish.
Members of the club ask for donations to fill our stockings; we sew the stockings, make posters, and gather food items for the kids’ craft. Of course, the clubbers love doing the reindeer food with younger children, and it’s one of the kids’ favorite things at the festival -- a fun treat to put together.
Congratulations to Brad Green who was the winner of the drawing, and now the owner of two giant stockings.
Clover Point would like to thank anyone who bought a ticket. Your support is well appreciated. The club especially thanks those businesses who donated to the stocking. Our community is so generous, and the club is very grateful.
The Snowflake festival booth is one of the many ways that Clover Point is involved in the community. They have been participating for many years, and hope to continue in the years to come.
