ELKO – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko was proud to watch two of its members graduate from Elko High School this month.
Pantera Kivisto and Andrew “AJ” Willis have been with the Boys and Girls Club for a combined 16 years. Pantera is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko 2018 Youth of the Year winner, while AJ is the 2019 Youth of the Year recipient. They both have been accepted into the University of Nevada Reno starting Fall 2019.
AJ earned a 3.7 GPA and more than $14,000 in scholarship money from The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko Great Futures Scholarships Fund, which includes: Mike and Tana Gallagher, Casey and Rachel Gallagher, Chris and Lorrie Johnson, Chuck and Lisa Bierbach, Craig Kidwell and Barbara Gallagher, Dr. Donald and Cyndi Gardner, Dr. Robert and Patricia Colon, the Khoury Family, Jake and Lisa Reed, Joel and Katie McConnell, Jonathan Gorman and Tracy Miller, MedX AirOne, Mike and Pam Lattin, Reece and Tami Keener, Tom Hannum, and Richard and Connie Bartholomew. AJ also received $2,000 in scholarships from the Nevada Millennium and UNR.
Pantera has earned multiple scholarships, including Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko Great Futures Scholarships Fund, Elko Daily Free Press, the Nevada Millennium, and from UNR, totaling more than $6,000 in scholarship money. She finished her career at Elko High School with a staggering GPA of 4.5.
“These two kids have been the standard of our Club for years. Their involvement in the teen center, Keystone Club, Junior Staff, and building the Club’s new recording studio and STEM Center will never go unnoticed.” said Rusty Bahr, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club. “They are currently on the full-time staff for summer, earning money for college in the fall. They are amazing workers and even better people. We are going to really miss them sharing their skills and kindness around the Club. They set the blueprint for future kids.”
While Pantera plans to major in secondary education, AJ will be majoring in psychology.
