ELKO -- Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada received a donation of $1,000 for the 2018-19 school year, and will receive a donation of the same amount for the 2019-20 school year, from The Lamoille Women’s Club for basic needs items like school supplies and support services for local students.
The Lamoille Women's Club has been a generous partner and supporter of CIS of Northeastern Nevada’s mission of surrounding students with a network of support and empowering them to achieve in school. In the past year they have donated school supplies, books, clothing and almost 50 pies for Thanksgiving meals for families in need.
The organization would like to give a special thank you to Lamoille Women’s Club members Pam Osmonson, Myrna Hecht, Ida McBride and President Joyce Kay for their outreach and coordination support.
For more information on CIS of Northeastern Nevada, visit www.cisnevada.org.
