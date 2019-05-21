ELKO – The recreation department at Great Basin College is offering two youth fitness classes starting in June.
“We are offering two youth classes this summer, karate and rock climbing,” said Great Basin College fitness center coordinator Jennifer Stieger.
Although youth are targeted, Stieger said adults are also welcome and she suggested a parent might want to sign up with their child.
Stieger is the instructor for the karate class. She has over 20 years experience in this form of martial arts and she has been teaching about 10 years. She holds a shodan black belt in Kyokushin karate.
“This is Kyokushin karate, which is a full contact Japanese style of karate,” Stieger said. “It teaches discipline, physical fitness, respect and confidence, all really great things for youth to learn. I really encourage parents to get their children involved in martial arts. “
The class is open to both beginners and more experienced students.
“We start with the basic hand techniques, punches, blocks and kicks,” Stieger said. “The forms, which we call “kata,” are choreographed movements that make up an imaginary fight. They will be doing partner drills, sparring and self-defense techniques where they will work with partners.”
Stieger said students are not required to purchase a “karategi,” or karate uniform. Attendees can wear loose-fitting clothing for practice.
“The summer session is a great time to try out a class,” Stieger said. “The summer session is only six weeks so if you have never done it before the summer is a great time to try it without having to commit long-term.”
Stieger’s current karate class stopped their warm-up to talk about the program.
“I’ve been going for two years,” said Arowyn Potter, a 13-year-old student. “I like to learn self-defense and what to do if someone grabbed you.”
Steiger said physical fitness is a key factor in the course and it is a great way for children to stay active during the summer. Besides basic karate skills, participants will do sit-ups, running and calisthenics.
“The class is an hour and a half, so we will do about a half hour of physical fitness warm-up,” Stieger said. “It’s a pretty rigorous workout.”
Cassady Rosell will teach youth rock climbing. Her class is also geared toward 10 or older, but can include adults, as well.
Rosell taught climbing and rappelling for one year at Philmont Scout Ranch, a high adventure camp. She also taught bouldering (climbing without ropes) while she was in college. She has been involved in the sport for seven years.
“We are doing belay (spotting from the ground), bouldering, safety, proper climbing techniques and terminology,” said Rosell. “They are going to have a workout and learn the basics about the history of climbing.
“I may have one kid per week do a “rock talk,” Rosell said. “They will have ten minutes to talk about a famous climber, the history of climbing or the gear.”
Rosell said the students will learn how to set up their climbing system all by themselves. All climbing gear is provided during the class.
“The youth rock climbing is a brand new class here at GBC,” Stieger said.
