ELKO – Black tie meets western formal at Elko’s first Columbus Day Ball, slated Oct. 6 at the Red Lion.
The event will be “probably the fanciest thing that Elko has ever seen,” said organizer Cheryl Paul of the Rotary Club of Elko. “We’re going to have dancing, good entertainment and awesome prizes throughout the night.”
Crooner Frank Disalvo of Indian Wells, California will entertain the crowd with tunes made popular by Frank Sinatra and from the swing and Big Band eras.
The event was the brainchild of past Rotary president Mike Fauci.
“The Rotary club that Mike belonged to in Las Vegas had a similar annual event and it was one of the biggest fundraisers that they had,” Paul said.
Although the ball is being organized by the Rotary Club, it is open to everyone in the community.
“We want to get as many people interested in this event to come,” Paul said. “If they have done the NRA dinners or the Elk Foundation dinners and found that entertaining they ought to give this a try, because in addition to some really great prizes – raffle items as well as silent auction items – you’re going to get entertained, with a meal, throughout the night.
Cocktails will be served beginning at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7.
Tickets are $100 per person, and all proceeds go to the Rotary Club of Elko for programs such as Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp, student scholarships, and projects such as the flagpole recently installed in Spring Creek.
Tickets are available from Elko Rotary Club members or by calling Paul at 340-5186.
