Mound Valley 4-H

Members of the Mound Valley 4-H Club are preparing for the upcoming trap shoot fundraiser at the Spring Creek Trap and Skeet Range on June 9. 

Mound Valley 4-H is putting on a trap shoot at the Spring Creek Trap and Skeet Range on June 9. The fun starts at 9 am. So mark your calendar and come join us for some fun.

Officer members are: President (Riley), Vice President (Dayton), Secretary (Natalia), Treasurer (Ailey), Reporter (Thor), Sergeant of Arms (Kylee), Game Leader (Trent), and Historian (Jesse). There are 22 total members in our club and five of them are clover buds.

We are doing this trap shoot as one of our yearly fundraisers. Our fundraisers help us pay for our activities throughout the year.

This year Mound Valley 4-H is doing the Adopt a Soldier program. Each month one family will get to write a letter or send a picture and other stuff to a soldier. We started in December when our club bought Christmas items for the two soldiers that we adopted.

See you June 9 for a load of fun!

