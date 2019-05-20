Mound Valley 4-H is putting on a trap shoot at the Spring Creek Trap and Skeet Range on June 9. The fun starts at 9 am. So mark your calendar and come join us for some fun.
Officer members are: President (Riley), Vice President (Dayton), Secretary (Natalia), Treasurer (Ailey), Reporter (Thor), Sergeant of Arms (Kylee), Game Leader (Trent), and Historian (Jesse). There are 22 total members in our club and five of them are clover buds.
We are doing this trap shoot as one of our yearly fundraisers. Our fundraisers help us pay for our activities throughout the year.
This year Mound Valley 4-H is doing the Adopt a Soldier program. Each month one family will get to write a letter or send a picture and other stuff to a soldier. We started in December when our club bought Christmas items for the two soldiers that we adopted.
See you June 9 for a load of fun!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.