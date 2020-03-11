Comins Lake monitored for northern pike

ELKO -- In an effort to help control the re-discovered northern pike in Comins Lake, Nevada Department of Wildlife personnel will be implanting pike with radio transmitters beginning this month.

NDOW would like to ask the angling public to release any northern pike with a radio tag back into the water, though pike without the tag should be removed from the lake and humanely dispatched.

The fishery at Comins Lake has had its ups and downs over the course of the last 20 years due to the illegal introduction of northern pike in 1999. Those ups and downs came to an end in 2015 when Nevada Department of Wildlife personnel conducted a large-scale chemical treatment to remove the unsustainable northern pike population.

Unfortunately, pike were found in Comins Lake by local anglers in 2017. Although efforts have been made by NDOW to mechanically remove the small northern pike population that currently exists in the lake, it has not been as effective as it could be.

By implanting the radio transmitters, NDOW will be able to track northern pike movements throughout the year and identify their spawning areas in the early spring months. Ultimately, an overall reduction in the population of northern pike may keep the trout fishery from collapsing as it did in 2006.