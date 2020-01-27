Communities In Schools expands to Humboldt County

ELKO – Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada is expanding its service to more two more schools in rural Nevada.
Winnemucca Grammar School and Winnemucca Junior High are the newest schools to be added to CIS, which currently serves seven schools in the Elko County School District.
“Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada is thrilled to expand our services to Humboldt County,” said Sarah Goicoechea, executive director. “We look forward to creating many partnerships within the schools and community while ensuring student success on a school-wide and individual level.”
CIS of Northeastern Nevada is one of three Nevada affiliates of Communities In Schools of Nevada. It is the fifth-largest state office within the nation’s leading dropout organization that serves 70,000 students in more than 70 schools statewide.
About 5,000 students are from northeastern Nevada schools.
Goicoechea said CIS in Humboldt County would be operational within the next 30 days. Site coordinators have been hired for the two schools, which will service 353 students at the Winnemucca Grammar School and 478 students at Winnemucca Junior High.
“We aim to get to work swiftly,” she said. “Our CIS model aims to reach 75 percent of the student population in the schools we serve, and 10 percent of those students will receive assistance through individual case management.”
Entry into Humboldt County did not begin with a set plan, Goicoechea said, explaining that the timing was right to partner with the schools.
Winnemucca Grammar School Principal Colby Corbitt, who was the principal of Adobe Middle School in Elko, was instrumental in forging the partnership, Goicoechea said.
“Mr. Corbitt has always been very supportive of CIS. Ever since he took the position of principal at Winnemucca Grammar School, he saw an opportunity to bring a trusted resource to his new school and new community,” she said.
Corbitt said he witnessed the impact of CIS when he was at Adobe.
“I had the privilege of working alongside Communities In Schools in my former school in Elko for six years and witnessed the positive things they provide to enrich students’ lives. Corbitt said. “[They] break down barriers, ensuring that education is their number one priority when they walk through the school door,” Corbitt said.
“I am excited to partner with Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada and bring them into the Winnemucca community. I look forward to seeing how Communities In Schools’ resources will make our school a better place for our students,” he continued.
Dr. David Jensen, superintendent of the Humboldt County School District, echoed Corbitt’s enthusiasm, seeing the entrance of CIS in the two schools as bringing “vital support” to the students.
“Humboldt County School District is excited about the opportunity to partner with Communities In Schools and elevate the provision of services to our students. This unique partnership will provide vital support and address potential challenges within the school setting while enabling and encouraging success at home,” Jensen said.
“Communities In Schools has a proven track record for bettering the lives of the students it serves,” Jensen continued. “We look forward to celebrating the success of our children who will unearth their maximum potential, thanks to their expert and caring site coordinators.”
Once fully implemented into Winnemucca Grammar School and Winnemucca Junior High School, CIS site coordinators will work full-time within their respective schools, building trusted relationships with students, assessing their needs, and developing school support plans to achieve improvement in attendance, behavior and coursework, a press release stated.
CIS site coordinators work with local community partners to provide whatever it takes to help students succeed in the classroom. Goicoechea said site coordinators are “case workers,” with each one tapping into a network of more than 100 nonprofit agencies to collectively meet the needs of the students.
The organization “always welcomes opportunities for growth,” Goicoechea said. “It’s important for CIS of Nevada to grow in both Nevada’s rural and urban school districts.
“As a statewide organization, we pride ourselves on being able to insert ourselves into schools in need of the valuable services we provide,” she said. “We’re always willing to do whatever it takes to help students, no matter where they are.”