Communities In Schools expands to Humboldt County

Entry into Humboldt County did not begin with a set plan, Goicoechea said, explaining that the timing was right to partner with the schools.

Winnemucca Grammar School Principal Colby Corbitt, who was the principal of Adobe Middle School in Elko, was instrumental in forging the partnership, Goicoechea said.

“Mr. Corbitt has always been very supportive of CIS. Ever since he took the position of principal at Winnemucca Grammar School, he saw an opportunity to bring a trusted resource to his new school and new community,” she said.

Corbitt said he witnessed the impact of CIS when he was at Adobe.

“I had the privilege of working alongside Communities In Schools in my former school in Elko for six years and witnessed the positive things they provide to enrich students’ lives. Corbitt said. “[They] break down barriers, ensuring that education is their number one priority when they walk through the school door,” Corbitt said.

“I am excited to partner with Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada and bring them into the Winnemucca community. I look forward to seeing how Communities In Schools’ resources will make our school a better place for our students,” he continued.