Communities in Schools names two Elkoans as state board members

LAS VEGAS – Two Elko residents were recently named to the Communities in Schools of Nevada board of directors.
Julianna Nelson and Melissa Schultz of Elko, and state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse were welcomed as new members of the CIS state board.
CIS also reported that longtime supporter Alexis Benavidez has been promoted to director of operations at the CIS Nevada State Office.
Julianna Nelson
Julianna Nelson, marketing coordinator for the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority, has called Elko her home for the last 35 years. Nelson’s love for education stems from her pursuing a degree in Elementary Education at Ricks College (currently BYU-Idaho). While attending college, Nelson met her husband of now 37 years. With five children and 24 grandchildren, Nelson’s impact is felt with both her ever-growing family and the Elko community.
During her time with the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority, Nelson continues to promote tourism in the Elko area using effective digital advertising. She also volunteers on Travel Nevada’s Cowboy Country Territory to help promote tourism within the rural areas of Nevada.
Melissa Schultz
Melissa Schultz has remained an instrumental part of Communities In Schools of Nevada for 10 years, previously serving as the executive director for the Northeastern Nevada CIS affiliate. Her focus was on the development, implementation and management of school drop-out prevention services in Northeastern Nevada.
She holds a certificate in nonprofit management from the University of Utah and a certificate in executive leadership from NYU Wagner School of Public Service.
Schultz is a member of Rotary, and serves on the Great Basin College Foundation Board, Communities In Schools of Nevada Board, and is also a member of the Advisory Council for Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada.
Currently, she serves as a specialist for corporate social responsibility at Nevada Gold Mines (formerly Barrick). As the Compliance and Engagement Specialist, Schultz provides support with the implementation of Nevada Gold Mines’ corporate Community Relations Management System while working with internal and external stakeholders focusing on the company’s efforts in education and environment investments.
Outside of work and volunteering in the community, Schultz enjoys spending time with her husband and two children, golfing, fishing and traveling.
Sen. Joyce Woodhouse
Sen. Joyce Woodhouse represents portions of Henderson and Clark County in District 5. Woodhouse served as the director of the School-Community Partnership Program for the Clark County School District in Las Vegas from 1985 to 2006. Over the 20 years of her service, the Partnership Program grew to more than 600 programs with students and teachers involved from kindergarten through 12th grade.
In addition, Woodhouse has been an elementary school principal and a first-grade teacher, rounding out a 40-year career in public education. Woodhouse’s passion for schools continues through her community service efforts as former chairman and member of the board of trustees of the Public Employees Retirement System of Nevada and a board member of the Silver State Schools Credit Union.
Additionally, the senator’s passion is evident in her involvement with Little League, Voices In Voting/Kids Voting Southern Nevada, Nevada Council on Economic Education, Class Act – Live Art in the Schools, Clark County READS, Southern Nevada Science Education Consortium and many more community initiatives.
Alexis Benavidez
Alexis Benavidez previously served as the chief of staff for the Nevada state office where she now has been promoted to the director of operations. Benavidez’ new role includes supervising and coordinating all internal operations, developing strategies and implementing activities that will ensure the outcomes Communities In Schools of Nevada has committed to funding entities and affiliates.
For the complete list of board members and CIS staff members, visit CIS of Nevada’s website at www.cisnevada.org/board-members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.