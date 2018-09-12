RENO -- The Community Foundation of Elko County, established in 2015, has a clear mission: to connect people who care with causes that matter.
The foundation is a permanent endowment, continually growing through planned gifts so that Elko County has an ongoing source of funding to address unknown and unmet needs both now and in the distant future.
In its second year of funding, the Community Foundation of Elko County endowment has generated $2,000 which is now awarded to Communities in Schools of Nevada for the Spring Creek High School Peer Mentoring Program and to the Committee Against Domestic Violence to provide meals for women and children under protection at the Harbor House shelter.
"The Community Foundation of Elko County, Fund Advisory Committee, is pleased to award these funds to programs that will help meet the needs in our Elko County communities, both now and in the future," stated the organization.
