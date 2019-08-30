{{featured_button_text}}
Community Foundation

ELKO -- Teri Gage, Chair, and Kerry Aguirre, Vice Chair, of Community Foundation of Elko County will present the 2019 annual Community Grants at the Elko County Fair on Sept. 2.

An anonymous donor contributed $10,000 to bring the 2019 Community Grants total to $12,000.

Four nonprofits serving Elko County receiving the grants are The Wells Family Resource Center Building Blocks for Literacy Program, Communities in Schools of Nevada Academy Classes at Elko and Spring Creek High School, Northeastern Nevada Special Advocates for the Elderly, and Nevada Legal Services designated for the Elko Legal Services Resource Help Desk.

In 2017 and 2018 the Community Foundation of Elko County endowment fund generated and awarded $3,500 in annual grants to local organizations.

The Community Foundation of Elko County Fund Advisory Committee is proud to support each one of these organizations’ efforts through the following projects or programs:

Communities in Schools of Nevada Academy Classes, which are offered to junior and senior most at risk of not graduating. The Academy Classes remove financial barriers to credit retrieval, demystify the financial aid process and expose students to the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in life after high school.

Elko Legal Services will use their grant to purchase equipment for a Free Legal Services Resource Desk and an “Ask a Lawyer” program in Elko and in remote areas of the county.

Northeastern Nevada SAFE (Special Advocates for the Elderly) to continue to train and educate volunteers, guardians, and the community while helping the courts with cases of elder abuse.

The Wells Family Resource Center Building Blocks for Literacy provides story times at libraries, gives books to families at story times, helping build family libraries and provides free training for preschool, infant, and toddler teachers.

