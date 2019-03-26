Do you remember playing the matching game as a child? Flipping over cards that had been set out in a grid and hoping for a match?
That is exactly what the competitors in the inaugural Language of Science Competition were doing at Elko Institute for Academic Achievement during the week of the Elko County STEM Fair. The matching sets were science prefixes, suffixes, and word parts; such as water is "hydro" or green is "chloro."
Science is like a foreign language, with new words to read, write and spell. Much of scientific language is the combination of a prefix (before), a suffix (after), or small words combined. When the parts are understood, the big words are not so scary and scientific vocabulary is able to be mastered.
The idea for the Language of Science Competition is the result of EIAA Science Coach Brandolyn Thran overhearing special education teacher and aide Royelle Mickelson and Misty Cyr working with students on prefixes and suffixes for their English Language Arts lessons. It dawned on Thran that if students were more familiar with the prefixes, suffixes, and word parts associated with scientific words, scientific vocabulary would be less daunting.
A list of 60 prefixes, suffixes, or word parts, along with their meanings, were provided to the competitors. Competitors included EIAA family members, staff and students, as well as a homeschool team. The competition was an after-school double elimination tournament. A total of 10 teams competed over the course of two days.
Educational research supports the concept that well-designed games can deepen learning. During the competition, the conversations around the word parts was diverse and fascinating. Competitors helped each other remember the matching definition often by sharing sentences using words they were familiar with.
Many times “aha moments” were vocalized as the competitors erupted with excited voices as they connected the word parts with additional words. It was as if suddenly scientific words made sense, for the first time!
First place went to the seventh-grade EIAA team of Isaac Velasquez and Ian Scheuerle, in second place was second-grade teacher Lori Brown and aide Misty Cyr, and third place went to PE teacher Melissa Hepworth and kindergarten teacher Angela Crane.
While the current game was focused on language associated with biological sciences, it could easily be adapted to other disciplines. Thran looks forward to expanding the game and using it classrooms to reinforce scientific vocabulary.
If you are interested in the word list and materials, contact Brandolyn Thran at EIAA at 775-738-3422.
