Eric Litwin

Children’s author, storyteller and musician Eric Litwin will be in Elko on Sept. 28

ELKO – Best-selling “Pete the Cat” author Eric Litwin will perform in concert Sept. 28 at the Elko Convention Center and participate in a teacher training session.

The interactive concert for children and families will highlight his 10 best-selling books from 2-3 p.m. in the Laurena Moren Theater. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Parents and children will receive “Read With Me” informational packets and family-literacy giveaways.

As sponsors, the Elko County Early Childhood Advisory Council will be selling concert tickets in the Elko Convention Center lobby from 7-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at $5 per person.

Earlier on Sept. 28, Litwin “will engage his adult participants in a lively and joy ﬁlled workshop as he demonstrates how to blend music with literacy in the classroom and in the home. He will also share his journey from teaching third grade students to becoming an internationally renowned children’s author, storyteller and musician.”

More than a dozen co-sponsors are helping to bring Litwin to Elko.

His books have sold more than 12.5 million copies and have been translated into 17 languages. He has won 26 literacy awards including a Theodor Geisel Seuss Honor.

