ELKO – Best-selling “Pete the Cat” author Eric Litwin will perform in concert Sept. 28 at the Elko Convention Center and participate in a teacher training session.
The interactive concert for children and families will highlight his 10 best-selling books from 2-3 p.m. in the Laurena Moren Theater. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Parents and children will receive “Read With Me” informational packets and family-literacy giveaways.
As sponsors, the Elko County Early Childhood Advisory Council will be selling concert tickets in the Elko Convention Center lobby from 7-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at $5 per person.
Earlier on Sept. 28, Litwin “will engage his adult participants in a lively and joy ﬁlled workshop as he demonstrates how to blend music with literacy in the classroom and in the home. He will also share his journey from teaching third grade students to becoming an internationally renowned children’s author, storyteller and musician.”
More than a dozen co-sponsors are helping to bring Litwin to Elko.
His books have sold more than 12.5 million copies and have been translated into 17 languages. He has won 26 literacy awards including a Theodor Geisel Seuss Honor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.