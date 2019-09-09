Meet other artists and art organizations at Art Connect. The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 upstairs in the Stockmen's Hotel. Come join the ever-growing web of Elko's cultural entities and share ideas for marketing and supporting each other.
ELKO – Artists are communicators, but, at times their voices go unheard or are underrepresented in our community. “Art Connect” is a grassroots forum that seeks to bond and grow the Elko arts community.
The Elko Arts and Culture Advisory Board is hosting “Art Connect” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Stockmens ballroom. The meeting is open to the public and anyone involved in the arts is welcome to attend.
“Every artist, actor, writer, musician, muralist, dancer, writer, arts educator, member of an arts or cultural organization, employees in the arts, or fans of the art community in Elko is encouraged to attend,” said Catherine Wines, advisory board chair.
According to Wines, this is the beginning effort to bring Elko’s art community together to make our town’s art and cultural future strong.
Those attending the event will have a couple of minutes to introduce themselves and explain their role in the arts.
According to the agenda put out by the City of Elko, there will be an open discussion following the introductions. This is the time to share dreams and goals. The board members want to hear what artists want and need. They also want to formulate ideas for collaboration and cohesiveness.
“I anticipate a sense of excitement when the attendees realize the range of opportunities for collaboration within our community,” said Mica Johnson, a board member.
“I’m looking forward to all artists from performance to photography, and all mediums in between, to come together and have an opportunity to find a way to support all art and to share it with the community,” said Bailey Billington-Benson, a board member .
“The Elko community has an incredibly strong arts community, especially for a town our size,” Wines said. “But, those different artists and organizations often act alone, or are islands unto themselves. What we are trying to do as the public entity in the arts is to get all of those groups together to see how we can work together to promote each other and become an even stronger arts community.”
Mayor's Arts Awards recipients and city officials
