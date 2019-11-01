Winning recognition in six Readers Choice categories this year is Spring Creek’s own Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill.
The grill has only been open since February 2018, yet it is proving to be a favorite. With two silver awards for Best Burger and Best Sports Bar, as well as four bronze awards -- Best Appetizer, Best Breakfast, Best Caterer and Best Steak Sandwich -- owner Ericia Cook must be doing something right.
Cook began her journey in the food industry along with Sarrah Urbahn, Cook’s general manager.
“We opened a catering company together,” Urbahn said.
“Happy Cooks Catering,” Cook explained. A company that they still run alongside the restaurant.
When the opportunity came to bid on becoming the next restaurant associated with Spring Creek’s Golf Course, Cook entered the fray with enthusiasm, winning the bid.
“We came up with the whole menu together,” Cook said.
Along with their award-winning food, they have daily specials that allow their five chefs to create new items or make an old familiar recipe new.
“Jalepeno popper grilled cheese, she (Urbahn) did last week. Amazing. Sold a ton of them,” Cook said of a recent special that Urbahn made.
“I think people are excited about having another option out here,” Urbahn said. "We’re still relatively new -- we’ve been here for a year and a half -- but it takes a while to get rid of the old idea of the restaurant that was here before us.”
Some of the exciting changes they have made are their weekly live entertainment, the NFL Sunday ticket, and the change in hours.
Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill is open year-round.
