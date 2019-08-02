ELKO — The Friends of the Ruby Mountains are offering a third year of their popular Cool Canyon Evenings. These free family programs take place in Lamoille Canyon at the Powerhouse Group Picnic Area at 6 p.m. Each of the three evenings feature a program, campfire and S’mores. Everyone is welcome.
August 9: The Range 2 fire in Lamoille Canyon. How it started, what burned, and rehabilitation efforts to help Lamoille Canyon recover, by Robin Wignall, BAER Team Leader (U.S. Forest Service)
August 16: Fort Ruby: “A Bleak and Inhospitable Place.” Chimalis Kuehn, USFS archaeologist, will describe the history of Fort Ruby, and recent archaeological investigations.
August 23: The always popular Dutch oven cooking with Duane Jones. Duane will explain the types of Dutch oven pots and techniques for cooking meals and desserts in them.
The picnic area gates open at five and one option is to bring a picnic supper to enjoy before the programs. The Lamoille Women’s Club is providing S’mores after each program. The Northeastern Nevada Stewardship Group is supplying the campfires. Scenic Canyons Recreational Services donates the picnic site. Call 385-8870 for more information.
The Friends of the Ruby Mountains have a goal of improving the enjoyment of visitors to the Ruby Mountains through educational and recreational events. During this summer, they are putting on five campground talks at the Thomas Canyon Campground. They man an information table at the End of the Road in Lamoille Canyon on July 4 and on Labor Day. They are partnering with the BLM to offer a wildflower hike to Island Lake. They were instrumental in getting the U.S. Forest Service’s Recreational Guide printed with money from the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority.
To find more of the Friends events, visit them on Facebook at friendsoftherubymountains.
