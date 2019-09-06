{{featured_button_text}}
Cooler, wetter weather
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Rain has returned to the region after Elko experienced its fourth-driest summer on record.

According to the National Weather Service, Elko received less than a quarter-inch of precipitation over the three-month period from June through August. That’s 1.17 inches less than the normal amount of 1.39 inches.

Elko has received .07 of an inch of rain over the past two days, and more showers are likely into the weekend. The forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Wildhorse area Friday afternoon because of "extremely heavy rain."

Temperatures in the region are cooling off as well. The average high temperature in Elko over the three summer months was 87.9 degrees. That’s 1.5 degrees above normal.

Highs will drop significantly on Sunday into the lower to mid-70s. The extended forecast calls for highs in the 70 throughout next week.

