ELKO – Rain has returned to the region after Elko experienced its fourth-driest summer on record.
According to the National Weather Service, Elko received less than a quarter-inch of precipitation over the three-month period from June through August. That’s 1.17 inches less than the normal amount of 1.39 inches.
Elko has received .07 of an inch of rain over the past two days, and more showers are likely into the weekend. The forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Wildhorse area Friday afternoon because of "extremely heavy rain."
Temperatures in the region are cooling off as well. The average high temperature in Elko over the three summer months was 87.9 degrees. That’s 1.5 degrees above normal.
Highs will drop significantly on Sunday into the lower to mid-70s. The extended forecast calls for highs in the 70 throughout next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.