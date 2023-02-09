WELLS – The Boys & Girls Club of Wells invites the community to attend the eighth annual Country Romance with Your Sweetheart on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Wells.

Country Romance with Your Sweetheart was the initial fundraiser and the means of establishing the Boys & Girls Club of Wells. This boot tappin' event takes place every February. A hearty, hometown tri-tip barbecue and assortment of specialty desserts pairs perfectly with dancing, drinks and a country-themed auction. The Club serves up a regional experience you do not want to miss.

Now in its fourth year, the monies raised from this dinner continue to sustain operating funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Wells; this event ensures no child is turned away from utilizing Wells Club services regardless of ability to pay.

This year’s entertainment features Reckless Envy, Northern Nevada’s premier band for rock, country and today’s hits. As one of Northern Nevada’s most sought-after bands, their energy, talent and versatility is unmistakable.

For tickets ($50) or a table ($400) please call 775-738-2759 or drop by the Boys & Girls Club of Wells at 518 Dover St. Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.