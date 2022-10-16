COVID infection delays start of play at college

ELKO -- Due to Covid infection within the cast, Great Basin College Theatre will delay its opening of "Murder on the Orient Express" until Thursday, Oct. 20.

Two matinee performances will be added, the first on Saturday, Oct. 22 and the second on Sunday, Oct. 23. Both matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m.

Those who have purchased advance tickets for the Tuesday and Wednesday performances will be able to use those tickets for any of the other scheduled performances.

GBC Theatre thanks its audience for their understanding of this situation.