 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

COVID infection delays start of play at college

  • 0
GBC logo

ELKO -- Due to Covid infection within the cast, Great Basin College Theatre will delay its opening of "Murder on the Orient Express" until Thursday, Oct. 20.

Two matinee performances will be added, the first on Saturday, Oct. 22 and the second on Sunday, Oct. 23. Both matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m.

Those who have purchased advance tickets for the Tuesday and Wednesday performances will be able to use those tickets for any of the other scheduled performances.

GBC Theatre thanks its audience for their understanding of this situation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
5
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Young Life regrouping for the future

Young Life regrouping for the future

ELKO — Young Life Elko/Spring Creek held a “Celebration for the Past, Present and Future of Young Life” in the local area on Sept. 29. Young L…

Nature Notes: Wild horses update

Nature Notes: Wild horses update

This is my fourth update in as many years, concerning the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program. I feel it important to rev…

Birth announcement

Birth announcement

Savanah and Tyler Vera are the parents of a daughter, Renae Avery Vera, born at 10:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regi…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mark Wahlberg reveals he left California to give his family ‘​​​​A better life’ in Nevada

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News