Cowboy Poetry Gathering rides into Elko this week

ELKO – After two years of virtual performances, the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering will be in full swing this week in celebration of Western performing arts.

“We are back!” said Western Folklife Center Executive Director Kristin Windbigler. “After two long years, we are so grateful to have you here with us again.”

The Gathering scaled back on live events due to the pandemic in 2021 and 2022, offering recorded and virtual experiences to fans of cowboy music and poetry.

This year the Gathering is resuming its full slate of performances and workshops with returning favorites such as Waddie Mitchell, Michael Martin Murphy, Sourdough Slim and Robert Armstrong, Yvonne Hollenbeck, DW Groethe, Wylie Gustafson, Gail Steiger, Hot Club of Cowtown, the Quebe Sisters and more.

In addition to ticketed events at the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar and the Elko Convention Center and Conference Center, the Gathering is featuring workshops, including rawhide braiding, hatmaking, pulled-wool saddle blankets, belt basket stamping, chuck wagon cooking, mixology, singing harmony, writing, dancing and a ranch tour in Mound Valley.

On Thursday, Native American U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will deliver the keynote speech at 9:30 a.m. at the Elko Convention Center Auditorium.

Local restaurants, bars and nightspots will also host music and poetry jams, including the Pioneer Saloon, the Coffee Mug, Duncan LittleCreek Gallery, the Maverick Casino and the Stage Door.

Art and gear shows are also featured around Elko, with the Western Mercantile at the Elko Conference Center, Cowcamp Trading Post at the Maverick Casino & Hotel Ballroom, Bit & Spur contest at the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum, Stockmen’s Cowboy Gear and Art show and the 14th annual Silver State Trade Show at the Elko County Fairgrounds.

The Northeastern Nevada Museum is hosting an exhibit featuring Phyllis Shafer, with an Arts of the West reception at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Halleck Bar Gallery.

The Western Folklife Center is providing a shuttle to visitors throughout the Gathering.

“Across the Generations” is the theme of this year’s Gathering, Windbigler said. “It recognizes the change that has always occurred with the passage of time in western life.”

“But more importantly it celebrates our determination to keep our beloved creative traditions alive through the power of story, art and human connection,” she continued. “We recite and sing of the works of those who came before us to both remember and learn from them, and we seek to honor our collective past with poems and songs of our own.”

Most shows workshops are already sold out, said Western Folklife Center programs manager Brad McMullen.

“Ticket sales are way up,” he said, adding that he had reports from talent that most hotels were sold out.

According to Orbitz.com, Maverick Hotel and Casino and the Comfort Inn Elko had three rooms left on Monday morning, with the Hampton Inn reporting eight rooms left.

On Booking.com, between Jan. 30 and Feb. 4 the Holiday Motel, Shilo Inn and American Inn had at least one room left to book.