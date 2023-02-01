Cowboy stuff around town

Art & Gear Shows

National Cowboy Poetry Gathering Western Mercantile

The Western Folklife Center’s own vendor market featuring the finest-quality, authentic western gear, arts, and crafts.

Elko Conference Center, 724 Moren Way

Wed: 3-6pm

Thu-Sat: 8:30am-6pm

Western Folklife Center, 775-738-7508 x221

Cowcamp Trading Post

Showcasing artisans, makers, and purveyors of buckaroo gear, art, clothes, and fine accessories for over 25 years.

Maverick Casino & Hotel, Ballroom, 2065 Idaho St.

Wed: 3-7pm (opening reception)

Thu-Sat: 9am-7pm

Vickie Mullen, 206-409-6222

Duncan LittleCreek Gallery

Art show and sale featuring paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, and more by local artists. Open Mic nights Thu-Sat.

Duncan LittleCreek Gallery & the Gallery Bar, 516 Commercial St.

Tue-Sat: 10am (gallery), 4pm (bar)

Joan or Jen Anderson, 775-738-3426

Fourteenth Annual Silver State Trade Show

Home of the Exclusive Rawhide Exhibit, Used Saddle Corral, Bunkhouse Cowboy Artisan Circle, and Amanda’s Saloon.

Elko County Fairgrounds, 13th & Cedar St.

Wed: 3-6pm

Thu-Sat: 9am-6pm

Dawn Leyva, 775-934-8414

Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum Gear Show & Sale

Fine-quality art from contemporary cowboy artists and craftsmen. Annual bit and rein contest. Online and in-person auction.

Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum, 542 Commercial St.

Tue-Sat: 10am-5pm

Fri: 6pm-8pm (reception)

Jan Petersen, 775-389-1713

Great Basin Native Market

Handcrafted art by area Native Americans

Girl Scout House, 561 14th St.

Thu-Sat: 9am-6pm

Lois Whitney, 775-340-9897, or Leah Brady, 775-340-2833

Stockmen’s Cowboy Gear & Art Show

Featuring fine artisans and craftsmen with custom hand-crafted cowboy, buckaroo, and vaquero gear, of all kinds.

Stockmen’s Casino & Ramada Hotel, 340 Commercial St.

Thu-Sat: 9am-8pm

Dave Matuszak, 909-557-4593

Local Attractions

California Trail Interpretive Center

Exhibits and programs highlighting the history of peoples along the California Trail. Free.

I-80 West, Exit 292 (eight miles west of Elko)

Wed-Sun: 9am-5pm

Special Events

Wed: 1-4pm (Nevada Wild exhibit reception, with smoke painting demo by Lynne Kistler, and Repeat Photography Talk & Slideshow by Gary Reese)

Thu: 1pm (Law & Order During the Western Migration)

Fri: 1pm (The Western Fight for What’s Right, Racial Equality)

Sat: 1pm (snowshoe hike in Lamoille Canyon)

Cookies for Cowboys

Elko IFA Country Store, 390 30th St.

Thu-Sat: 8am-7pm

Darla Barkdull, 775 738-6233

Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum

Showcasing western and cowboy heritage. Free, $5 suggested donation.

542 Commercial St.

Tue-Sat: 10am-5pm

Jan Petersen, 775-389-1713

Great Basin College Art Galleries

Find Your Folklife, an innovative photo exhibit exploring cultural identity (Leonard Center for Student Life).

Art Instructions: Selections from the GBC Permanent Art Collection, highlights over 30 years of exceptional art instruction at GBC (Greenhaw Technical Arts lobby).

GBC Campus, 1500 College Parkway, Chilton Circle

Mon-Fri: 10am-5pm

Northeastern Nevada Museum

Featured exhibit, Phyllis Shafer: Painting the West

1515 Idaho St.

Tues-Sat: 9am-5pm

Sun: 1-5pm

Special Events

Wed: 6-8pm (Art of the West reception, Halleck Bar Gallery, drinks and hors d'oeuvres)

Fri: 10-11am (Tales from the Trail with Samantha Szesciorka)

Thu-Sat: Films hosted by Western Folklife Center.

775-738-3418

Live Music, Open Mics, Jam Sessions

Music Jams at the Pioneer Saloon

The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering’s music jams, hosted by Gathering performers. Free and open to all.

Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.

Thu: 10pm (with Hot Club of Cowtown)

Fri: 10 pm (with Mike Beck & Flapjack)

Music Jams at the Stage Door

Free music jams nightly. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center.

303 3rd St.

Thu-Sat: 9:30pm

Live Music & Open Mic at DLC

Hosted by Billy Rose and friends.

Duncan LittleCreek Gallery & the Gallery Bar, 516 Commercial St.

Thu, Sat: 6:30pm

Fri: 8pm

Joan or Jen Anderson, 775-738-3426

Live Music at the Coffee Mug

Lenny Nast and his Incredible Cast

Coffee Mug Restaurant, 576 Commercial St.

Thu-Sat: 5-9pm

Jeff, 775-738-5999

Maverick Casino & Hotel

Live music. Free, must be 21+.

2065 Idaho Street

Thu-Sat: 9pm-12am

Fallon Godwin Butler, 775-738-2111