Cowboy stuff around town

Art & Gear Shows
National Cowboy Poetry Gathering Western Mercantile
The Western Folklife Center’s own vendor market featuring the finest-quality, authentic western gear, arts, and crafts.
Elko Conference Center, 724 Moren Way
Wed: 3-6pm
Thu-Sat: 8:30am-6pm
Western Folklife Center, 775-738-7508 x221
Cowcamp Trading Post
Showcasing artisans, makers, and purveyors of buckaroo gear, art, clothes, and fine accessories for over 25 years.
Maverick Casino & Hotel, Ballroom, 2065 Idaho St.
Wed: 3-7pm (opening reception)
Thu-Sat: 9am-7pm
Vickie Mullen, 206-409-6222
Duncan LittleCreek Gallery
Art show and sale featuring paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, and more by local artists. Open Mic nights Thu-Sat.
Duncan LittleCreek Gallery & the Gallery Bar, 516 Commercial St.
Tue-Sat: 10am (gallery), 4pm (bar)
Joan or Jen Anderson, 775-738-3426
Fourteenth Annual Silver State Trade Show
Home of the Exclusive Rawhide Exhibit, Used Saddle Corral, Bunkhouse Cowboy Artisan Circle, and Amanda’s Saloon.
Elko County Fairgrounds, 13th & Cedar St.
Wed: 3-6pm
Thu-Sat: 9am-6pm
Dawn Leyva, 775-934-8414
Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum Gear Show & Sale
Fine-quality art from contemporary cowboy artists and craftsmen. Annual bit and rein contest. Online and in-person auction.
Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum, 542 Commercial St.
Tue-Sat: 10am-5pm
Fri: 6pm-8pm (reception)
Jan Petersen, 775-389-1713
Great Basin Native Market
Handcrafted art by area Native Americans
Girl Scout House, 561 14th St.
Thu-Sat: 9am-6pm
Lois Whitney, 775-340-9897, or Leah Brady, 775-340-2833
Stockmen’s Cowboy Gear & Art Show
Featuring fine artisans and craftsmen with custom hand-crafted cowboy, buckaroo, and vaquero gear, of all kinds.
Stockmen’s Casino & Ramada Hotel, 340 Commercial St.
Thu-Sat: 9am-8pm
Dave Matuszak, 909-557-4593
Local Attractions
California Trail Interpretive Center
Exhibits and programs highlighting the history of peoples along the California Trail. Free.
I-80 West, Exit 292 (eight miles west of Elko)
Wed-Sun: 9am-5pm
Special Events
Wed: 1-4pm (Nevada Wild exhibit reception, with smoke painting demo by Lynne Kistler, and Repeat Photography Talk & Slideshow by Gary Reese)
Thu: 1pm (Law & Order During the Western Migration)
Fri: 1pm (The Western Fight for What’s Right, Racial Equality)
Sat: 1pm (snowshoe hike in Lamoille Canyon)
775-738-1849, californiatrailcenter.org
Cookies for Cowboys
Elko IFA Country Store, 390 30th St.
Thu-Sat: 8am-7pm
Darla Barkdull, 775 738-6233
Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum
Showcasing western and cowboy heritage. Free, $5 suggested donation.
542 Commercial St.
Tue-Sat: 10am-5pm
Jan Petersen, 775-389-1713
Great Basin College Art Galleries
Find Your Folklife, an innovative photo exhibit exploring cultural identity (Leonard Center for Student Life).
Art Instructions: Selections from the GBC Permanent Art Collection, highlights over 30 years of exceptional art instruction at GBC (Greenhaw Technical Arts lobby).
GBC Campus, 1500 College Parkway, Chilton Circle
Mon-Fri: 10am-5pm
775-327-2146, humanities.gbcnv.edu
Northeastern Nevada Museum
Featured exhibit, Phyllis Shafer: Painting the West
1515 Idaho St.
Tues-Sat: 9am-5pm
Sun: 1-5pm
Special Events
Wed: 6-8pm (Art of the West reception, Halleck Bar Gallery, drinks and hors d'oeuvres)
Fri: 10-11am (Tales from the Trail with Samantha Szesciorka)
Thu-Sat: Films hosted by Western Folklife Center.
775-738-3418
Live Music, Open Mics, Jam Sessions
Music Jams at the Pioneer Saloon
The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering’s music jams, hosted by Gathering performers. Free and open to all.
Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St.
Thu: 10pm (with Hot Club of Cowtown)
Fri: 10 pm (with Mike Beck & Flapjack)
Music Jams at the Stage Door
Free music jams nightly. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center.
303 3rd St.
Thu-Sat: 9:30pm
Live Music & Open Mic at DLC
Hosted by Billy Rose and friends.
Duncan LittleCreek Gallery & the Gallery Bar, 516 Commercial St.
Thu, Sat: 6:30pm
Fri: 8pm
Joan or Jen Anderson, 775-738-3426
Live Music at the Coffee Mug
Lenny Nast and his Incredible Cast
Coffee Mug Restaurant, 576 Commercial St.
Thu-Sat: 5-9pm
Jeff, 775-738-5999
Maverick Casino & Hotel
Live music. Free, must be 21+.
2065 Idaho Street
Thu-Sat: 9pm-12am
Fallon Godwin Butler, 775-738-2111