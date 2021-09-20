Crafting a canoe

ELKO – After nearly dying and spending a month in the hospital, Greg Smith needed to make a change.

“I had been a pawn broker for about 20 years and when I got out I did not really feel like continuing the business,” said Smith, who is now an Elko resident.

He sold the business and started looking for a new career path.

“I was looking for something to do and nobody would hire an old guy with no college education who had worked for himself his whole life.”

Smith said he was visiting his sister in Atlanta and she had a magazine with an article on canoes. The story was about Phil Greene from Round O, South Carolina, a man well-known for his canoe craftsmanship.

“He had this fabulous boat he was showing off and at the end of the article it said that he was taking applications for apprentices,” Smith said. I called him up and ended up in Round O for a few months helping Phil and his brother. Then I came back and put this thing (canoe) together. The original intention was to do it for a living.”

Smith had never done any serious woodworking before that.