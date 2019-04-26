ELKO – Elko Federal Credit Union has donated $10,000 to The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko. This money will go toward the fourth annual Al Bernarda Cioppino Feed and Auction fundraiser in November. This event was named after the Club’s founder, Al Bernarda, who died in October.
“Donations from our generous community are vital for this club’s success. Elko Federal Credit has shown great leadership in supporting Elko County’s youth by donating to ensure all kids receive Boys & Girls Club services, regardless of ability to pay,” said Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Club CEO.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko now runs more than 10 programs that help teach, grow and motivate the youth of Elko to become better students, members and citizens. The club’s new expansion has started construction and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2019.
“EFCU is proud to partner with the Elko Boys and Girls Club to sponsor the 2019 Cioppino Feed which raises funds to support Club activities.
EFCU knows the $10,000 donation will help the Club move this year’s Cioppino Feed to the Elko Convention Center, which will allow more people to attend,” said John Kelly, CEO of the Elko Federal Credit Union.
Donations are vital for the club’s success.
To learn more about helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, visit their website at www.bgcelko.org.
