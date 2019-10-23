{{featured_button_text}}
Breast cancer treatment

Radiation Oncologist Richard Hymas shows off the linear accelerator, a machine used to treat cancer with radiation Oct. 9 at St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute in Twin Falls. A cutting-edge procedure allows breast cancer patients to avoid a mastectomy when they have the disease a second time in the same breast. 

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — For those who get cancer, the experience can often be the worst of their lives. Surviving the ordeal only to have the disease come back can be daunting and miserable.

But there’s some good news for those who have breast cancer for the second time. A cutting edge procedure offered by St. Lukes Magic Valley Medical Center means that a mastectomy, complete removal of the breast, isn’t always necessary.

“Most breast cancer requires radiation therapy after surgery,” St. Luke's Radiation Oncologist Richard Hymas said. “Historically, if a patient gets a recurrence in the same breast, they need a mastectomy.”

When the breast cancer recurrence hasn’t spread to the lymph nodes, second-chance breast-conserving therapy lets patients keep their breast even following a second round of radiation. About 5-10% of people who have breast cancer will have a recurrence at some point in their lives.

“We can do a second lumpectomy,” Hymas said. “It gives patients who have a breast cancer recurrence the opportunity to salvage or preserve their breast.”

Breast cancer treatment

Radiation Oncologist Richard Hymas talks about advancements in breast cancer treatment Oct. 9 at St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute in Twin Falls.

Advances in imaging, radiation technology and new data have made the procedure possible, Hymas said. Back in the 1970s mastectomies were the norm even for an initial occurrence of breast cancer. Now cure rates are the same for mastectomies and second chance breast-conserving therapy. Today, the side effects of a second round of radiation aren’t quite as bad, and there’s less fear that more radiation will cause tissue damage.

“More modern techniques have allowed us to deliver radiation in a more reliable, safe way,” Hymas said.

The procedure isn’t much different the second time, but not all physicians are comfortable performing it.

There are a few reasons patients might choose second-chance breast-conserving therapy. For one, a mastectomy is a big surgery, Hymas said. It causes significant damage and can lead to arm swelling.

“Also, psychologically, women that can preserve their breast feel better about themselves,” Hymas said. “Their clothing fits better; they don’t need a special bra.”

Second-chance breast-conserving therapy can take about a month. Patients lie on a table for about 15 minutes of radiation per day, Monday through Friday, for three to four weeks. Of the patients who successfully undergo second-chance breast-conserving therapy, about 5-10% will get breast cancer for a third time.

St. Luke’s has offered the procedure for about a year and a handful of people have had it in that time. Hymas pointed out that there aren’t a ton of hospitals that offer the therapy.

“This would still be considered sort of just past experimental,” he said. “Data supports it, but it’s not widespread use.”

