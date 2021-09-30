 Skip to main content
Dahl shows work in 22nd annual Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition
top story

Dahl shows work in 22nd annual Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition

Las Cruces Half-Breed Bit by Mark Dahl

Las Cruces Half-Breed Bit by Mark Dahl

 TCAA

OKLAHOMA CITY – Deeth artist Mark Dahl will join some of the finest traditional cowboy artists for the 22nd Annual Traditional Cowboy Arts Exhibition and Sale at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum on Oct. 1-2.

Showcasing the best of saddlemaking, bit and spur making, silversmithing and rawhide braiding from the members of the Traditional Cowboy Arts Association, the exhibition will open to the public Friday, and the sale will take place Saturday. All pieces will remain on exhibit and available for purchase at the Museum through Jan. 2, 2022.

Dahl grew up as a cowboy in the cattle ranching community of Starr Valley near Deeth. As a young man he made several pairs of spurs but received no formal training — he relied instead on a working knowledge of cowboy gear. Dahl was always fascinated with silver-mounted bits and spurs. In 1982 he decided to try his hand at silversmithing. Though beautiful works of art, everything Dahl builds is also functional. He strives to please the senses with his creations.

To view the catalog visit TCAA (nationalcowboymuseum.org). To sponsor the event or place a proxy bid for art, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/tcaa.

