Dance Club keeps youths active on many levels in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK -- The Dance Club in Spring Creek is celebrating its 10th anniversary in business this month.

“The original business opened in the shopping center just down the street,” said co-owner Diana Bailey. They had a vacancy and our family at the time was throwing some ideas around about opening a business. Someone mentioned a dance studio would go really well in Spring Creek. We thought, that’s a good idea.”

The business is also owned by Anne Odell, Jennifer Debenhams and Clarian Rickman.

The owners all had small children then and they contacted families with children who might be interested. From there the idea blossomed and grew.

“We were naïve enough to think we could ‘just do it,’” Bailey said.

“We hit that point in the other building that it was expand tumbling or expand dance, but we couldn’t do both,” said co-owner ClaireAnn Ruckman.

That is when they moved to their current location across the street from Liberty Peak Elementary School. The space has about 7,500 square feet.

“Our clientele expanded and then we brought in martial arts,” Bailey said. “Between dance, tumbling and martial arts this building is maxed out all the time.”

Of course, there were some bumps in the road, but the great service they provide Spring Creek youth makes it all worthwhile.

“We are at the point now where I am bringing up junior coaches in the tumbling program that started here when they were much younger,” Ruckman said.

The tumblers compete often in Utah in much larger areas.

“We are competitive with them and sometime they will ask where we are from and we tell them we have like two stoplights in our whole city,” Ruckman said. “We are showing up and taking podium.”

The business starts kids as young at 18 months in the Tiny Tumblers program.

Bailey said one of the reasons the business has been so successful is because indoor activities are very popular for young people due to our long winters. She also said not every child enjoys doing organized team sports. Dance, tumbling and martial arts sometimes just fit better with the child’s personality. Once they get connected, they bond with others.

Bailey said the martial arts program has produced several black and brown belts in taekwondo.

“There is significant growth for these kids throughout the years,” Bailey said.

The dancers have been competing and winning awards since the business opened.

”There are huge recognitions for choreography, showmanship, different team dances,” Bailey said.

Both spokeswomen agreed that training opportunities with the club can lead to connections in college and the professional world.

“I have a couple of athletes this year that are both juniors and both have said to me they know they can go get a job tumbling coaching anywhere easily,” Ruckman said. “Also for trampoline and tumbling there are opportunities for acrotumbling in college. There is also cheerleading and diving, skiing. All those things pull from our tumbling and trampoline programs. They advertise at our competitions for the colleges trying to get kids interested because they are already trained in flipping, twisting.”

“It kind of gives them that identity that kids are searching for,” Bailey said. “It gives them direction and a support system.”

“Our two main dance coaches, Jodie Blach and Jordan Boyle, have been with us for a long time,” Bailey said. “Martial arts teacher Sensei Nory (Greer) has been with us a while, too. ClaireAnn is our tumbling coach. Without them our programs would not be what they are.

The Dance Club is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a recital called “The Best of Ten Years.” The event will be held at the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority with performances at noon and 5 p.m. May 14. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tdcathletics.com/

--

Mexican Folklorico Ballet 2022:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.