Dangers of vaping talk set for Feb. 18

ELKO – Parents are invited to learn more about the dangers of vaping and other substances 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Great Basin College’s High Tech Center, Room 120.

Presented by School Resource Officers Aaron Hildreth and Mike Gustafson, the hour-long talk explains the dangers of vaping for children and warning signs regarding dangerous substances.

Sponsored by the Elko County School District, Cassandra Stahlke, grant and family engagement coordinator said families need to be aware about the vaping trend in schools.

“We are really hoping to touch on topics that parents may be unknowing of, whether it be symptoms, disguisable devices, as well as how to confront and inform their students of the consequences of vaping,” Stahlke said. “We will also be focusing on other dangerous substances that are affecting students in our communities.”

The idea came from the school district’s Parent Involvement & Family Engagement Committee, which includes parents, teachers and district representatives.

“Members of the committee have noticed an increased concern in vaping on social media, national news, and other venues within the community so we thought this would be a good topic to start out with,” Stahlke said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}