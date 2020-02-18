Dangers of vaping talk set for Feb. 18

ELKO – Parents are invited to learn more about the dangers of vaping and other substances 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Great Basin College’s High Tech Center, Room 120.
Presented by School Resource Officers Aaron Hildreth and Mike Gustafson, the hour-long talk explains the dangers of vaping for children and warning signs regarding dangerous substances.
Sponsored by the Elko County School District, Cassandra Stahlke, grant and family engagement coordinator said families need to be aware about the vaping trend in schools.
“We are really hoping to touch on topics that parents may be unknowing of, whether it be symptoms, disguisable devices, as well as how to confront and inform their students of the consequences of vaping,” Stahlke said. “We will also be focusing on other dangerous substances that are affecting students in our communities.”
The idea came from the school district’s Parent Involvement & Family Engagement Committee, which includes parents, teachers and district representatives.
“Members of the committee have noticed an increased concern in vaping on social media, national news, and other venues within the community so we thought this would be a good topic to start out with,” Stahlke said.
“The goal of the committee is to engage parents and families by empowering, inspiring, and providing resources that positively impact their child's education in a welcoming, informative, and collaborative school culture,” she continued.
The talk is also a component of Title 1 programming.
“The Every Student Succeeds Act requires Districts and schools to engage parents and family members of children served in Title I programs,” Stahlke said. “Through Title I, the U.S. Department of Education provides funding for districts and schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic standards.”
Stahlke said monthly workshops planned for the future that could be streamed to outlying areas within the school district include anti-bullying/cyber-bullying, understanding SBAC and other student assessments, and tips on using Infinite Campus.
“Engaging with parents, families, and communities is one important way schools can narrow gaps of opportunity or achievement and help all children learn and succeed,” she said.
Free childcare will be provided during the talk. Children can participate in a craft and movie night at the Family Engagement Center.
The High Tech Center is located at 1500 College Parkway. Resources and refreshments will be provided.
To learn more or RSVP, call 775-753-5367 or email sweston@ecsdnv.net.