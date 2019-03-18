CARSON CITY – An Elko High School senior took third place in the state finals for Poetry Out Loud on Saturday.
Mikalya de Guzman finished third in the statewide 2019 Nevada State Poetry Out Loud competition that started in the fall with more than 3,500 participants and narrowed to nine regional finalists for Saturday’s championships at the studios of KNPB Channel 5 Public Broadcasting in Reno.
Vanessa Aponte, a senior at Legacy High School in Las Vegas took first place. Sparks High School senior Noemi Valdez finished in second place.
The state championships consisted of three rounds with each poet reciting two poems and then the top three reciting a third poem for the final round. Aponte’s three poems were “The Enigma” by Anne Stevenson, “The Lost Land” by Eavan Boland and “Often rebuked, yet always back returning,” by Emile Bronte.
Aponte, an honors student who plans to attend UNLV and major in psychology and criminal justice before going on to law school, said winning the statewide competition was a dream.
“It means that all the hard work paid off,” she said. “It means all the time I spent with my English teacher just practicing over and over; it all just paid off completely. I’m so grateful.”
Aponte, the daughter of Xavier and Astrid Aponte, will now move on to represent Nevada in the National Poetry Out Loud competition April 30 to May 1 in Washington, D.C.
“I’m happy that I get to represent Nevada,” she said. “I’ve lived here pretty much all my life and so it means a lot that I get to represent my state.”
Poetry Out Loud is a program of the Nevada Arts Council, presented in partnership with National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. The state finals were recorded by KNPB and a 30-minute program will be televised in the weeks ahead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.