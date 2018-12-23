As the year is coming to a close, we’d like to send out a special thank you for the following companies’ continued support of the Silver Sage FFA Chapter.
Since 1993, the Silver Sage FFA Booster Club has awarded 100 scholarships. They have also sponsored 48 participants to the Washington Leadership Conference or Rotary Youth Leadership Award, 36 American Degree recipients, and 11 career development learning opportunities for a total of $132,250.
Our donors are: Norco, Port of Subs, Franklin Lumber, Ship’s Cycle, Elko Federal Credit Union, J.M. Capriola’s, O’Reilly Auto Parts, American AgCredit, NV Beef Council, Elko Sanitation, Elko County Sheriff’s Dept., Roundup Livestock Marketing/Tom Barnes, Barnes Ranches Inc., Great Basin Beverage, Konakis Auto Repair, McAdoo’s, Western Nevada Supply, Flyer’s Energy, Don & Rena Hanks, IFA, Gallagher Ford, Gold Dust West, Belinda Stoddard, Farmers Brothers, Bonanza Produce, Blue Ribbon Meats, Franco Bread, Franz, Flocchini Family, Falls Brand, Neff’s Diesel Repair, Marina Hills Dental, Boot Barn, Envi Me, Peters Family, Ed & Linda Sarman, Dr. Guzman, B3 Glass, Blach Distributing, Buckaroo Boutique, Lacie Tervort, Thomas Petroleum, Newfields, Bob & Cheryl Turner, Chris & Val Hellwinkel, Alan Cox, Ruby View Golf Course, Starbucks, NV High Desert Outfitters, Ruby Dome, Cowboy Joe, Advanced Auto, Lucy Miller, Ruby Mountain Pizza, Mandy & Gerald Olson, Cashman Equipment, Les Schwab Tires, Terry’s Pumpin & Potties, Smithworks Fabrication, Arms-R-Us, Valley Boot & Shoe Repair, Dr. Price, Silver Sage Honey, Gary Back/Great Basin Ecology, Western Folk Life Center, Wells Auto & Hardware, Acha Construction, Got Ya Covered LLC, Elko General Merchandise, Home Depot, Pole Line Construction, Ruby Mountain Spring Water, Jason & Gina Land, Abby Estes, Alex Peters, McMullen McPhee CPA’s, Cruson Dental, Pizza Barn, Allie Bear Real Estate, Bawcom Realty, Remington Construction, Halliburton, Owl Creek Ranch, Dweebie’s Paracording/Debbie Giebel, Praxair, Anytime Fitness, Auto Zone, I&E Electric, Fairmont Supply, Elko Vet Clinic, Krum Family, Michael Ravenscroft, Joyce Kay/Lamoille Women’s Club, LP Insurance, Morning Star Health, Marriott Town Place Suites, Ogi Deli, Robert & Susan Zerga, TJS Welding, Ignite Life Chiropractic, Tony Mendive, CAL Ranch Stores, Ruby View Vet Clinic, Total Eyecare, State Farm Insurance/Shabonya Dutton, Taco Time, Dorothy Hull/Waddell & Reed, The Pill Box, Ace Hardware, Mudd Hutt, Pepsi Beverages, Northeastern NV Regional Hospital, NNE Construction, Khoury’s, Judy Bondo, Wells Propane, Boss Tanks, Gun World, Tony Buzzetti/Liberty Mutual Insurance, Vogue Laundry & Cleaners, The Star, Lostra Brothers Towing, Martha & Gayle McCoy, Marcella Syme/Coldwell Banker/Silver State Studios, Lindsay Syme Photography, Mary Zimmerman, Dr. Stefanko, Tingey Family, Williams & Co. BBQ, Fred & Jennifer Garrett, Gene & Penny Dodge, Country Financial/Michael Dolan, and Dave & Sue Abel. Our corporate sponsor is Kinross Bald Mountain.
Thank you for your generous donations. We look forward to your continued support in the future. Happy holidays from the Silver Sage FFA Chapter.
