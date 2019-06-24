{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Six delegates from Elko High School headed to Nevada Boys and Girls state this summer.

Gavin Belsher, Riely Blach, Sarah Blach, Sara Henry, Saffron Marin and Karissa Sena-Fadenrect were selected to attend the leadership conference from June 16-22.

Open to high school students entering their senior year, the week-long conference develops leadership skills in public policy through various activities.

According to the Nevada Boys State website, the program “is designed to supplement the information taught in high school civics classes. It is an activity born out of a need for youth training in practical citizenship, leadership and the operation of state government.”

Students learn about the operation of a two-party system through participation in parliamentary procedure, legislative sessions, campaigning, party meetings, debating and voting.

Boys State delegates stay on campus at the University of Nevada, Reno, while the 4-H camp in Lake Tahoe hosts Girls State.

The American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary sponsor the Boys and Girls State programs, respectively.

