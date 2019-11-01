SPRING CREEK – Community innovator, coach, volunteer and dentist Dr. Barry Sorenson has been named as the Silver Champion of Elko County by voters in the 2019 Readers’ Choice.
“Barry loves people,” said his wife, Des Sorenson. “He loves his patients and everyone in the community.”
In addition to being one of three dentists at Family Dental Care, Sorenson also donates his time to youth and family activities. He sponsors Spring Creek events such as the Freedom Festival on the Fourth of July, and Trunk or Treat on Halloween.
The dedication to the Spring Creek community stems from the couple’s childhood, said Des Sorenson.
“We talked with one another about memories and things we experienced in our communities growing up,” Des said. “We have tried to help start and create some of those same traditions here in our community.”
Among those traditions are Movies at the Marina, which shows family-friendly movies during the summer, and Breakfast with Santa.
“Breakfast with Santa helps to buy Christmas gifts for kids in our community,” Des explained.
Sorenson also coaches basketball for PAL and the Boys and Girls Club, baseball for the Ruby Mountain Little League and Drillers Baseball team, football, and plays and donates to city recreation leagues for softball and basketball.
For youth, Sorenson is involved as a sponsor for FFA, 4-H, dance, cheer, choir, art, high school sports teams, and participates in the Thanksgiving for Kids food drive.
“Honestly, I have no idea how many of his patients he supports in all of the academic, art/dance, sports clubs and pursuits,” Des Sorenson said. “It is many, and I know he never turns any of them away.”
Sorenson also dedicates his time to leadership positions in the community and at his church. He also provides dental education to Head Start of Northeastern Nevada, preschools, and many elementary schools in the community.
“He loves to support those that support him,” Des Sorenson said. “He has a huge, kind heart, and he wants to help make everyone’s lives better, easier and happier.”
A heart for people is at the root of all of Sorenson’s activities, which will, in turn, build a better community, Des Sorenson said.
