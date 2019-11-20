Diabetes: What you should know

If you aren’t living with diabetes, there’s a good chance that at least one of the friends or loved ones who you’ll see this upcoming holiday season is affected by the disease. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 million people in the U.S. – or one in 10 – have diabetes. And one in four of those are unaware that they have it.

With November recognized as American Diabetes Month, it’s a great time to learn more about this condition and how you can help prevent and fight it.

What is it?

Diabetes is a chronic condition that causes blood sugar levels to rise abnormally high. Our bodies break down the food we eat into glucose – or sugar – so it can be used for energy. A hormone called insulin helps get that glucose into our cells for energy. When our bodies’ ability to make or use insulin is compromised, too much blood sugar remains in the bloodstream. This can lead to serious complications, including heart and kidney disease, vision loss, hearing loss, nerve damage and stroke.

“Diabetes can seriously impact your health and quality of life, so it’s critical that you understand this condition and get proper and timely treatment for it,” says Starla Ricks, advanced practice registered nurse at Northeastern Nevada Primary Care.